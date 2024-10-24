 Billie Eilish Falls Off Stage During New York Concert, Suffers Massive Bruise (VIDEO)
Billie Eilish Falls Off Stage During New York Concert, Suffers Massive Bruise (VIDEO)

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
article-image

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently had a mighty fall off stage while performing in New York.

The singer showed an enormous bruise in the light of the injury.

The 22-year-old lost her footing and crashed to the floor in Madison Square Garden, reports 'Mirror UK'.

Fortunately, the staircase on the stage was partially obscured from the audience and the lighting was low, so the songstress' embarrassment was somewhat spared.

As per 'Mirror UK', after the sold-out 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' gig, the 'Bids of a Feather' star took to X, sharing a snap of her leg with a huge purple bruise.

Captioning the injury, she simply wrote: "But literally" as her fans expressed their concern. Responding to the post, one wrote: "Ow that looks so painful." Another said, "That's bad! Get well soon, Billie". While another shared: "Sending you all the healing vibes, Billie. Take care of yourself."

Billie's fans were over the moon earlier this year when she revealed the release date of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft.

The album, which dropped on streaming platforms and in stores on May 17, is being followed by a comprehensive world tour this year, much to the excitement of her fans.

The singing sensation will be performing numerous shows globally, including some standout gigs in the UK in 2025.

During her European and UK leg, Eilish will grace Glasgow's OVO Hydro for two back-to-back nights, before taking the stage at London's O2 Arena six times.

She'll also be performing at Manchester's Co-op Live and Dublin's 3Arena.

Billie made her debut in the music industry in 2015 with her debut single 'Ocean Eyes', which is written and produced by her brother Finneas O'Connell, with whom she collaborates on music and live shows.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

