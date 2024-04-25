'Wanted My Face In V*gina': Billie Eilish Says She Loves Masturbating In Front Of Mirror, Calls It 'Hot'

Pop sensation and Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish has revealed that she likes to masturbate in front of the mirror as doing so helps her to love and accept herself. In one of her latest interviews, the singer also said her song Lunch helped her to realise her love for girls.

Opening up about the importance of self-pleasure, Billie revealed why she masturbates in front of the mirror. She told Variety, "Partly because it’s hot...it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had."

The 22-year-old singer added, "You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself."

Billie also opened up about discovering her sexuality and said that her song Lunch, from her recently announced album Hit Me Hard and Soft, helped her to be who she is today.

"I could eat that girl for lunch... That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina," she said, adding that she never wanted to talk about her sexuality publicly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, earlier this month, Billie announced her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. It is all set to release on May 17.