 Madonna, 65, Falls On Stage With Dancer During LIVE Performance In Seattle; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMadonna, 65, Falls On Stage With Dancer During LIVE Performance In Seattle; Video Goes Viral

Madonna, 65, Falls On Stage With Dancer During LIVE Performance In Seattle; Video Goes Viral

This is not the first time that the singer had an embarrassing moment on stage

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

Pop legend Madonna awkwardly fell off a chair onstage during her recent Seattle concert. Several pictures and videos of Madonna's oops moment have gone viral on social media platforms.

One of the now-viral clips shows Madonna singing Open Your Heart and a back-up dancer dragging the chair in which the singer was sitting. It was part of the act. However, soon after the person started dragging the chair on stage, he fell along with Madonna. However, the 65-year-old singer laughed off the fall before rolling off the chair with a smile.

After falling, Madonna got back up and approached the chair, only to realise she has forgotten the lyrics. According to a report in Fox News, the singer said, "S***, I forgot the words" and got up to resume her performance.

Read Also
Madonna Wears A Leather Corset And Stockings In Provocative Photos
article-image

It may be noted that this is not the first time that the singer had an embarrassing moment on stage. In December 2023, during a performance in Washington DC, one of Madonna's dancers decided to give Santa Claus a lap dance, but things unexpectedly took a tumble. As the female dancer got onto his lap, both Santa and the dancer ended up falling forward.

Madonna was in close proximity when the incident happened, and she approached the man to ensure he was alright, returning his red hat to him.

Before her ongoing Celebration Tour, Madonna was hospitalised in June 2023 for a "serious infection." After returning from the hospital, the music icon thanked her family and friends for being by her side.

"I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone..." she wrote alongside a series of photos with her children and friends. Love from family and friends is the "best medicine", said the Queen of Pop on Instagram.

"One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends," Madonna added in the post.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajkummar Rao Wishes Wife Patralekhaa On 34th Birthday: 'Always Remember You're God's Favourite...

Rajkummar Rao Wishes Wife Patralekhaa On 34th Birthday: 'Always Remember You're God's Favourite...

Actress Dolly Sohi Hospitalised Due To 'Breathing Issues' Days After Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

Actress Dolly Sohi Hospitalised Due To 'Breathing Issues' Days After Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

Rituraj Singh To Madhavi Gogate: Anupamaa Actors Who Are No More

Rituraj Singh To Madhavi Gogate: Anupamaa Actors Who Are No More

Madonna, 65, Falls On Stage With Dancer During LIVE Performance In Seattle; Video Goes Viral

Madonna, 65, Falls On Stage With Dancer During LIVE Performance In Seattle; Video Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Pregnant With First Child, Actress In Second Trimester: Report

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Pregnant With First Child, Actress In Second Trimester: Report