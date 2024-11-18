 Bigg Boss Star Vivian Dsena: 8-Year Reign Of Asia's Sexiest Man
While Vivian Dsena is currently ruling the Bigg Boss 18 house, the actor has been declared the sexiest man of Asia for years together.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
article-image

Vivian Dsena, the heartthrob of Indian television, has maintained his position as one of the most desirable men in Asia for an incredible eight years in a row. Known for his rugged good looks and magnetic personality, Vivian has consistently ranked in the prestigious 50 Sexiest Asian Men.

article-image

In 2015, Vivian made his debut on the list, securing the 5th spot, which marked the beginning of his journey as a global icon. The following year, he climbed to 7th, solidifying his position as one of the most admired celebrities in the Asian entertainment industry. In 2017, he further proved his growing popularity by ranking 4th.

But it was in 2018 that Vivian truly cemented his place among the elite, ranking 2nd on the list. This was a huge achievement as he surpassed global stars like Zayn Malik (ranked 4th), Hrithik Roshan (ranked 5th), and Shahid Kapoor (ranked 3rd), with only BTS claiming the top spot.

Even in 2019 and 2021, Vivian continued to maintain his charm, ranking 3rd in both years, staying firmly in the top tier of the list. His consistency and appeal across years have made him a favorite among fans worldwide.

Now a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, Vivian is further proving his magnetic charm. His composed demeanor and sharp personality have earned him admiration inside the house, despite being frequently targeted by other contestants. Whether in a reality show or as a daily soap star, Vivian's captivating presence continues to shine brightly.

Vivian Dsena's reign as the "sexiest man" goes beyond just physical appearance—his confidence, character, and undeniable charm are what truly make him stand out. For him, being sexy is effortless.

