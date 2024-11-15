 Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Misses His ‘Mini Me’ Inside Show, Reveals THIS About Daughter
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Misses His ‘Mini Me’ Inside Show, Reveals THIS About Daughter

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Misses His ‘Mini Me’ Inside Show, Reveals THIS About Daughter

Vivian Dsena, one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 18, was seen discussing about his baby girl in a conversation with Co contestant Shrutika Arjun. The actor called his daughter the mini version of himself.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 12:33 AM IST
article-image

While Vivian Dsena is emerging as one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 18, there is an adorable side of the actor which often comes out when he speaks about his daughter and his wife Nouran. Vivian, who is often seen speaking about the two on the show, was seen mentioning how he has been missing his little daughter.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Calls Digvijay Rathee A ‘Background Artist,’ Says THIS About Karan...
article-image

Speaking about his daughter to co contestant Shrutika Arjun, the Madhubala fame addressed her as his mini version and stated that he has been missing her. Vivian further mentioned how everybody tells him that the two year old looks very similar to him and then went ahead to call her ‘Mini me.’

Read Also
Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly REACTS To Trolls Claiming Actor Consumes Gutka: 'He Imports His...
article-image

While the actor is not very vocal about his personal life and has kept it under the wraps for years now, from what the actor has revealed, Vivian is a father of a two year old baby girl from his second wife Nouran. He also has another daughter from Nouran and her first husband. The actor was seen speaking about the same in one of the episodes of the show and called being a father of daughters as the best feeling in the world.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Rejects Stay On Film 'Match Fixing-The Nation Is At Stake', Citing It As Fictional...

Bombay High Court Rejects Stay On Film 'Match Fixing-The Nation Is At Stake', Citing It As Fictional...

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Misses His ‘Mini Me’ Inside Show, Reveals THIS About Daughter

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Misses His ‘Mini Me’ Inside Show, Reveals THIS About Daughter

Freedom at Midnight Review: Nikkhil Advani’s Directorial Is An Insight Into Lesser Known Moments

Freedom at Midnight Review: Nikkhil Advani’s Directorial Is An Insight Into Lesser Known Moments

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Rashmika Mandanna Drops Unseen BTS Photos From Pushpa 2 Sets

Rashmika Mandanna Drops Unseen BTS Photos From Pushpa 2 Sets