Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Misses His ‘Mini Me’ Inside Show, Reveals THIS About Daughter

While Vivian Dsena is emerging as one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 18, there is an adorable side of the actor which often comes out when he speaks about his daughter and his wife Nouran. Vivian, who is often seen speaking about the two on the show, was seen mentioning how he has been missing his little daughter.

Speaking about his daughter to co contestant Shrutika Arjun, the Madhubala fame addressed her as his mini version and stated that he has been missing her. Vivian further mentioned how everybody tells him that the two year old looks very similar to him and then went ahead to call her ‘Mini me.’

While the actor is not very vocal about his personal life and has kept it under the wraps for years now, from what the actor has revealed, Vivian is a father of a two year old baby girl from his second wife Nouran. He also has another daughter from Nouran and her first husband. The actor was seen speaking about the same in one of the episodes of the show and called being a father of daughters as the best feeling in the world.