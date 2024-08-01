Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE: When & Where To Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE | X

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT premiered in May 2024 and the reality show has now come to an end. The finale episode is just around the corner and fans are waiting with bated breath to know who lifts the trophy this season.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale episode?

The finale is all set to take place on Friday (August 2). Audiences can watch the finale LIVE on Jio Cinema at 9 pm.

Top contestants in Bigg Boss 3 Grand finale

The competition became more challenging in the Big Boss grand finale after Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik were eliminated. Now, there are five contestants in the House of Big Boss: Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Naezy.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Prize Money

The grand finale winner will receive a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The grand finale is expected to start with a special performance by stars and cheerful audiences. In the second season, Elvish Yadav was the winner and received the same amount of prime money.