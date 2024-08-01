 Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE: When & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE: When & Where To Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE: When & Where To Watch

The reality show is based on the concept of Big Brother, taken from George Orwell's novel 1984

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE | X

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT premiered in May 2024 and the reality show has now come to an end. The finale episode is just around the corner and fans are waiting with bated breath to know who lifts the trophy this season.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale episode?

The finale is all set to take place on Friday (August 2). Audiences can watch the finale LIVE on Jio Cinema at 9 pm.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Breaks Down In Tears After Kritika Malik’s Confession To Munawar...
article-image

Top contestants in Bigg Boss 3 Grand finale

The competition became more challenging in the Big Boss grand finale after Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik were eliminated. Now, there are five contestants in the House of Big Boss: Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Naezy.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul Refuses To Work With Ranvir Shorey Outside, Cries & Says, ‘His Words...
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Prize Money

The grand finale winner will receive a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The grand finale is expected to start with a special performance by stars and cheerful audiences. In the second season, Elvish Yadav was the winner and received the same amount of prime money.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

House Of The Dragon Season 2: Episode 8 OTT Release Date — Know All About Story, Premiering,...

House Of The Dragon Season 2: Episode 8 OTT Release Date — Know All About Story, Premiering,...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE: When & Where To Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE: When & Where To Watch

Parth Samthaan Reveals Getting Replaced For Negative Role In Film: ‘You Would Take Away Sympathy...

Parth Samthaan Reveals Getting Replaced For Negative Role In Film: ‘You Would Take Away Sympathy...

Ankita Lokhande Shares Heartfelt Birthday Note For Hubby Vicky Jain: 'Someone I Call My Home'; VIDEO

Ankita Lokhande Shares Heartfelt Birthday Note For Hubby Vicky Jain: 'Someone I Call My Home'; VIDEO

Tara Sutaria Dating Jism 2 Actor Arunoday Singh, Wishes To Keep Relationship Private: Report

Tara Sutaria Dating Jism 2 Actor Arunoday Singh, Wishes To Keep Relationship Private: Report