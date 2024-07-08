Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant & Others Support Vishal Pandey After Armaan Malik Slaps Him

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is making headlines following a major controversy in which Vishal Pandey was slapped by his co-contestant Armaan Malik for making remarks about his second wife, Kritika Malik.

The incident caused a stir among the audience, with several celebrities, including Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, and others extended support to Vishal.

Check out how celebrities reacted:

Rakhi Sawant

The Main Hoon Na actress stated that Vishal Pandey did not say anything offensive about Kritika Malik and only appreciated her beauty, adding that there is no harm in praising others. Speaking about Armaan, Rakhi stated that violence is not allowed in Bigg Boss and demanded Malik's immediate eviction. She also urged her fans to support Vishal and condemn Armaan's use of violence.

Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner said that violence is justified in the house and this will not lead to a better example. Yadav also mentioned how, in Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar's slap to Samarth Jurel did not result in a harsher punishment for Kumar.

"I saw Vishal's parents' video and I felt really bad. I know how family feels when their son has to go through all this. Bigg Boss did not evict Armaan, but it is wrong. I don't know about Vishal's intentions, but itni badi koi baat thi nahi. Every man is possessive of his wife, but this is wrong," he said.

Aashika Bhatia

Bhatia, who is Vishal Pandey's friend supported him and said, "I'm really shocked that this is happening, Vishal is being targetted. Knowing him since years, he's not was he is being portrayed there, Tom with you always. As a friend I feel really bad. Be strong @vishalpandey_21."

Kushal Tandon

The actor wrote on X, "Kisi ko sunder bolna koi crime nahi hain."

Baseer Bob

The actor said, "If you cant take a man appreciate your beauty / make a comment on how she looks, then you have no right to bring her to a platform like #BiggBoss, you dont have the right to post her, make a #Youtube channel and put her out there! If you have chosen to bring her out, be a man enough to take what they say without being insecure."

"@vishalpandey_21 is on a show and he knows hes being heard and recorded 24x7, dont make him look like the bad guy just because his honesty and simplicity hurts you! #IStandWithVishalPandey," Baseer added.

Rajiv Adatia

Adatia said, "Throw Armaan Malik Out of the house now Bigg Boss!!!! Enough violence!! Is this what you want to show every year to India at the world and allow it??? Hadh Hogaya!! Big boss has become Splitsvilla officially!! NONSENSE!! He should be evicted now!!! #bbott3."