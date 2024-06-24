 Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Paps For Clicking Female Celebs From Behind: 'Don’t See You Focusing On Men’s Parts'
Rajiv Adatia rose to prominence after appearing on the reality show, Bigg Boss 15.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Rajiv Adatia, a prominent name in the entertainment industry who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 15, recently took to social media to slam paparazzi for taking photos of female celebrities from behind.

Adatia wrote on X, "The media needs to stop showing ladies backsides and saying guess who?? I don’t see you focusing on men’s parts saying guess who!?? What’s happening to the media lately! You are covering some nonsense now Adays! Bass karo!"

Check it out:

article-image

