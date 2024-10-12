Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Bebika Dhruve ACCUSED Of Not Paying Dues By Producer Atul Kishan: ‘She Ghosted, Blocked & Misbehaved With Us’

Bebika Dhruve, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has found herself surrounded with a new controversy. The actress, who’s song ‘Boti Boti’ was talked about quite a lot across various social media platforms, now has a controversy due to the same.

Atul Kishan, a producer and a well known social activist took to his Instagram stories to accuse Bebika of not clearing his dues for the song. He alleges that Bebika promised to clear his dues once her song ‘Boti Boti’ releases, however, she did not do so and also went ahead to block him. Atul also shared a screenshot of his chat with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame where he is seen asking the actress to clear his dues since May. Atul writes, "We made a deal with Bebika dhurvee for song Boti Boti-Agreement was signed and set. She promised payment after the release, but as soon as it dropped, she ghosted us, blocked us everywhere, and misbehaved when confronted. Constant excuses, no payment, and complete disrespect. This isn't her first scam! Let's be clear-money isn't the issue here, but self-respect is EVERYTHING. Don't be fooled by fame.”

In another video shared by Atul, he sets the record straight on social media users accusing him of doing all this for Bigg Boss. Atul states that if he had to get famous he would use anyone but ‘Bebika’ to do so.

While Bebika is yet to reply to these accusations levelled against her, Atul has been drawing a lot of attention by his statements against the Kundali Bhagya fame.