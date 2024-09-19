BB 16 Fame Bebika Dhruve Reacts To Abdu Rozik Calling Off Wedding With Fiancée Amira: 'He Needs Time...' (EXCLUSIVE)

Tajikistani singer and Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik recently announced that he will not marry his fiancée Amira, leaving his fans stunned. His fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Bebika Dhruve, shared her thoughts on his decision.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Bebika expressed her thoughts about his heartbreaking decision and stated that, being an astrologer, she predicted his marriage at a later stage. She stated, “Abdu Rozik has a wedding in his fate for sure, and it will happen on a good note. I predicted that it would happen when he is 24 years old. He probably needs time. God bless him always; he will be a great family man.”

Bebika also spilled the beans on her wedding plans and added, “My marriage is post the age of 35, which is six to seven years later. I have so many goals where I want to dedicate my life to myself and my family."

Abdu Rozik got engaged in Sharjah, UAE, with Amira on April 24, 2024, in the presence of their family and close friends. He even shared a video on social media of him holding a ring in his hand and announcing the engagement. He wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I would be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life. 7th of July, save the date!! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am."

While Abdu cancelled his wedding, he expressed that the relationship was important to him but cultural differences made it hard to continue. The 20-year-old singer was reportedly planning to marry a 19-year-old Emirati girl on July 7.

However, his wedding was postponed for the historic title boxing fight on July 6 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Abdu met Amira at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in February this year. He has earlier revealed that his fiancée is studying business administration at a university in Sharjah.

The sudden cancellation of his wedding has sparked curiosity, but eventually, the priority lies with the well-being of those involved.