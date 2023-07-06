 Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 6 LIVE Updates: Captain Jiya Shankar Faces Blames From Contestants
Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 6 LIVE Updates: Captain Jiya Shankar Faces Blames From Contestants
Live Updates

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 6 LIVE Updates: Captain Jiya Shankar Faces Blames From Contestants

Suryaprakash Singh
Updated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
06 July 2023 10:26 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 6 (Day 19) episode commences with housemates dancing to a lively tune.

Kitchen Drama  & Role Reversal

In the morning, Bebika Dhurve expresses her frustration with Jad and refuses to acknowledge his presence, leading to a heated exchange with Cyrus Broacha and Pooja Bhatt.

The housemates decide to change duties, appointing Manisha for cooking with Abhi assisting her in making rotis.

Jiya vs. Bebika

Jiya Shankar attempts to talk to Bebika Dhurve, but she refuses to engage in a conversation with her.

Bebika refuses to cook for Jad Hadid and Abhishek Malhan, sparking anger from Abhishek, who asks her not to bring personal fights into food preparation.

Arguments Over Kitchen Duty

Housemates discuss changing the duties, leading to a clash of opinions between Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar.

She seeks permission from Bigg Boss to lock Bebika in jail, further escalating tensions.

