Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 5 LIVE Updates: Jiya Shankar Faces Intense Challenges In 'SattaBadli' Task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 5, 2023 (Day 18) begins with a lively morning dance session as all the housemates groove to the song 'Raita Fail Gaya'.

Jiya Faces The Pressure

Bigg Boss announces the end of Manisha Rani's jail time. Jiya expresses frustration over the lack of roti in her ration, sparking an argument with Bebika Dhurve.

SattaBadli Task Unveiled

Bigg Boss calls for a meeting and introduces the SattaBadli task to alleviate Jiya's captaincy pressure.

Jiya is tasked with sitting on a throne for three continuous hours, while the other housemates attempt to make her step down.

Task Turns Intense

Manisha and Bebika attack Jiya with "dirty" tissues and water splashes during the task.

Abhishek puts spice mixes on Jiya's face, but is warned by Manisha and Bebika not to get it near her eyes.

Mixed Reactions & Conflicts

Some housemates, like Jad, Pooja, and Falaq, view the task as torture, while others, including Abhi, Bebika, and Manisha, actively participate.

Jad threatens to stop talking to Manisha if she continues the aggressive approach, but she defends her actions, stating it's part of the task.

Support & Reservations

Avinash receives backlash for supporting Jiya Shankar during the task but affirms his commitment to not remove her as he had made her captain.

Falaq Naaz advises Jad against using negative words, while Jiya tells Avinash about the burning sensation on her face but remains determined to win.

Battle Continues

Falaq and Avinash persist in assisting Jiya during the task, while she engages in verbal exchanges with Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan.