Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Falaq Naaz Calls Out Casting Director Shadman Khan For Not Paying Her Dues: 'I Urge Everyone In Our Community To Boycott'

Falaq Naaz & Shadman Khan | Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naaz has always been vocal about her thoughts on the issue. She recently called out casting director and producer Shadman Khan for reportedly not paying her dues. Falaq took to Instagram and shared a post about the same and stated that her dues are pending for a web show titled Guilty or Not Guilty.

Falaq in her post expressed that Shadman Khan has been doing unethical business practices and has urged the industry to boycott such casting directors. Her post reads, "###Awareness Thread on Shadman Khan's Unethical Business Practises. I'm writing to raise awareness about Shadman Khan and his casting agency regarding the project 'Guilty or Not Guilty'. Despite having worked in casting for the past four years and living a luxurious lifestyle, he has failed to pay artists their due amounts."

She furthermore called him fake for doing unethical business in the web series ‘Guilty or Not Guilty. Falaq added, "This lack of accountability is unacceptable. I urge everyone in our community to boycott Shadman until he fulfils his obligations."

Falaq also says that even after working hard, she awaits for her dues. "It’s time for accountability. Join me in demanding justice and supporting ethical practices in our industry. #BoycottShadman #GuiltyOrNotGuilty #DemandAccountability. PS: Seems he blocked me, so kindly tag him." she concluded.

So far, Shadman has not commented anything over the allegations that Falaq has made regarding the dues.

On the work front, Falaq is known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was also a part of daily soaps such as Sasural Simar Ka, RadhaKrishn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Jubliee Talkies and many others.