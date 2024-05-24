 Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Akanksha Puri Freezes Her Eggs: 'Had Complications, Was Difficult For Me Unlike Others'
Akanksha Puri took to social media and expressed joy as she took her first step towards motherhood.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

Akanksha Puri, who shot to fame after her participation in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently revealed that she has freezed her eggs. She took to social media and expressed joy as she took her first step towards motherhood.

Sharing a powerful message on her Instagram story, Akanksha dropped a photo from the hospital and wrote, “Yes I did it!! I got my EGGS freezed!! Took my first step towards MOTHERHOOD. Yes I had little complications so it was difficult for me unlike other and I still have few more surgeries, few more weeks of cycle left…But I’m enjoying this beautiful journey and I am happy I am doing it all by myself.” Adding to this she also dropped a message to all the girls as she wrote, “My msg to all girls. You are stronger than you think!! You Got this Girl.”

Check it out:

article-image

During her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha hit the headlines after she lip-locked co-contestant Jad Hadid in the show. It happened during a task where Avinash Sachdev dared them to kiss for 30 seconds, and the two accepted the challenge.

After the kiss, Jad went on to say that Akanksha is a ‘bad kisser'. He was criticised by the viewers for speaking poorly of Akanksha after the kiss.

Later, Salman Khan slammed Jad for how he went on to talk about Akanksha and their kiss behind her back.

Before entering Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha became a popular name after her ugly break-up with Paras Chhabra.

