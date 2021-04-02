Mika Singh dating ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri?

For those unversed, Puri was previously dating ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Paras Chhabra.

Paras and Akanksha's love life had come under the scanner after the former found love in co-contestant Mahira Sharma.

While Puri was supportive of her boyfriend's mushy antics that garnered him fame on the reality show, things turned sour after Chhabra told the host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha.

This was a bit too much to handle for the ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ actress, and she decided to end her relationship with Paras.

Interestingly, earlier this month, Mika declared that he will get married only after Bollywood's most eligible bachelor Salman Khan ties the knot.

During the shoot of Zee TV's latest music reality show 'Indian Pro Music League' or IPML, Mika got chatty with host Karan Wahi and made the revelation about his wedding. The singer joked saying he was looking for a suitable girl but he would tie the knot only on one condition.

"I am definitely looking for a girl to get married. I might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League, but I will get married only after Salman Khan gets married. Till then I am going to enjoy this bachelor life. As (composer) Sajid (Khan) Bhai mentioned earlier, I am the only forever bachelor in the industry after Salman Bhai, and I would like to keep the tag given to me for as long as possible," Mika shared.