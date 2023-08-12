 Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 12 LIVE Updates: Amit Tandon Enters, Contestants Roast Each Other & More
Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 12 LIVE Updates: Amit Tandon Enters, Contestants Roast Each Other & More
Live Updates

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 12 LIVE Updates: Amit Tandon Enters, Contestants Roast Each Other & More

Bigg Boss introduces Amit Tandon, who imparts wisdom by comparing the game's challenges to the hardships of the lockdown.

Suryaprakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 12 LIVE Updates | Jio Cinema
12 August 2023 10:34 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 12, 2023 (Day 56) Episode begins iwth a morning song with contestants dancing.

Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve groove to the infectious beats, spreading a cheerful vibe.

Amit Tandon's Inspiring Entry

Bigg Boss introduces Amit Tandon, who imparts wisdom by comparing the game's challenges to the hardships of the lockdown.

Roasting Frenzy Takes Over

Bigg Boss gathers everyone in the garden and Amit praises them for enduring 56 days without phones.

A unique task is revealed: contestants are to roast each other on stage, with Amit's guidance for script preparation.

Bebika seizes the opportunity, playfully roasting Abhi for his past digs at her profession.

Elvish expresses his desire to humorously roast Pooja for her investment in Bigg Boss over directing a film.

Laughter & Light-hearted Insults

Contestants take turns on the stage, each delivering humorous roasts while keeping entertainment in focus.

Abhishek Malhan playfully labels Elvish Yadav as a deserving runner-up, sparking laughter among the contestants.

Bebika humorously teases Abhishek for his overconfidence in his net worth.

Elvish, in his roast, playfully pokes at Abhishek's achievements and concludes with a self-roast.

Candid Confessions and Gift Delights

Manisha's turn sees her mixing flirtatious roasting with a humorous take on Abhishek's diplomatic demeanor.

Pooja Bhatt joins the fun, roasting Abhishek and playfully branding him a "proclaimed winner."

Amit expresses gratitude for the participants, while Bigg Boss commends his involvement.

Abhishek, however, expresses his discontent over Pooja's "self-proclaimed winner" comment.

Gift For The Top 5 Contestants

As evening descends, Bebika reveals a heartwarming surprise: Lenskart sends gift hampers to the top 5 contestants, evoking smiles all around.

Elvish openly shares his admiration for Pooja Bhatt's personality, getting taunts from Manisha.

Pooja confides in Bebika, calling Elvish a true winner in her eyes due to his maturity beyond his years.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 12, 2323 episode ends!

