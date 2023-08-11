Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 11 LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan Desperate To Win The Trophy?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 11, 2023 (Day 55) episode kicks off with a fun and romantic song, 'Apun Bola' and contestants begin their dance session as usual.

Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve grrove to the song in garden area, playfully teasing Elvish Yadav.

Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan) continues his sleep, while Pooja Bhatt takes charge of the morning dishes.

Reflections & Support

Bebika expresses feeling like she's played the game alone, while Pooja reminds her of the support from Cyrus Broacha and Avinash Sachdev.

Wildcard Perspective

Abhishek discusses the pros and cons of being a wildcard contestant with Elvish.

Winner Predictions & Desirability

Abhishek reveals he'd be content if Manisha wins but doesn't see Pooja and Bebika as contenders.

Manisha honestly shares her happiness for Elvish's victory, but also hopes Abhishek takes the crown.

Contemplation & Interviews

Pooja and Bebika chat about Elvish's feelings towards the potential winners. All housemates gather for an interview with RJ Mahvash.

Candid Conversations With RJ Mahvash

Bebika believes Elvish could win and expresses willingness to meet everyone after the show.

Manisha sees Abhishek as a deserving winner & points out Pooja's lacking contribution.

Elvish discusses his emotional moments, doubts about his journey's worth, and his pick for the winner.

Pooja acknowledges the need to balance advice and gameplay, and her choice of living companion.

Abhishek values family lessons and speaks up for right and wrong. He names himself over Elvish for the potential winner of trophy.

Top 3 Prank & Mixed Emotions

RJ Mahvash reveals a top 3 selection asking Bebika & Elvish to come out of the house, leaving everyone in disbelief and confusion.

Later, Bigg Boss unveils it as a prank, leaving the housemates amused.

Manisha gets annoyed at Abhishek's reluctance to name her as a potential winner.

Playful Pretenses: Manisha's Mock Marriage

Manisha decides to add a dash of humour to the house by playfully pretending to marry Elvish.

The housemates are entertained as Manisha and Elvish indulged in this amusing escapade, adding a touch of levity to the atmosphere.

Rap Battle Task

Pooja takes charge as the sanchalak for the latest task, which involved a rap battle among the housemates.

Teams Bebika-Manisha and Elvish-Abhishek had to craft raps for Too Yum Chips, unleashing their creative prowess in the process.

The house witnessed an energetic rap battle as Bebika-Manisha and Elvish-Abhishek went head-to-head with their catchy verses.

The contestants poured their creativity into the task, infusing humour and wit into their performances to entertain both their fellow housemates and the viewers.

Pooja's Preference

After the rap battle presentations, Pooja was tasked with evaluating the performances and selecting the winner.

Pooja's decision leaned towards Elvish-Abhishek's presentation, making them the victors of the rap battle task.

At night, Manisha's playful spirit continues to shine as she approaches Elvish, asking him to fill his hairline and live like a newly married couple, which makes him go LOL.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 11, 2023 episode ends!

