Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After Wedding, Family Members Questioned- VIDEO

Reality TV star Jay Dudhane, best known for participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 and winning Splitsvilla 13, was arrested at Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged Rs 5 crore fraud involving fake property sales.

A resident of Thane, he is a fitness trainer, athlete, model, and actor, and was taken into custody by the local police.

Jay Dudhane Arrested

In a video shared by Zee24Taas on Instagram, Jay, dressed in a white shirt, was seen at the Thane police station, surrounded by several police officers.

According to Pune Mirror, members of Jay's family, including his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather, were questioned in connection with the FIR filed in the fraud case. He has been accused of selling a commercial property to multiple buyers using fake documents, causing significant financial losses to the potential customers.