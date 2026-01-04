 Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After Wedding, Family Members Questioned- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After Wedding, Family Members Questioned- VIDEO

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After Wedding, Family Members Questioned- VIDEO

Jay Dudhane, known for Bigg Boss Marathi 3 and winning Splitsvilla 13, was arrested at Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged Rs 5 crore fraud involving fake property sales. The Thane-based fitness trainer and actor was taken into police custody, while his family members were also questioned. The arrest comes days after his wedding to longtime girlfriend Harshala Patil.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
article-image

Reality TV star Jay Dudhane, best known for participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 and winning Splitsvilla 13, was arrested at Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged Rs 5 crore fraud involving fake property sales.

A resident of Thane, he is a fitness trainer, athlete, model, and actor, and was taken into custody by the local police.

Jay Dudhane Arrested

In a video shared by Zee24Taas on Instagram, Jay, dressed in a white shirt, was seen at the Thane police station, surrounded by several police officers.

FPJ Shorts
Upcoming SME IPO: Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Files DRHP With BSE SME, Plans Fund Raise For Expansion & New Snow Parks
Upcoming SME IPO: Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Files DRHP With BSE SME, Plans Fund Raise For Expansion & New Snow Parks
'Embarrassment Upon Ourselves': Shashi Tharoor Reacts After Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Embarrassment Upon Ourselves': Shashi Tharoor Reacts After Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Mumbai News: Save Aarey Activists Hold 175th Consecutive Sunday Protest
Mumbai News: Save Aarey Activists Hold 175th Consecutive Sunday Protest
The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
Read Also
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame & Splitsvilla 13 Winner Jay Dudhane Marries Harshala Patil After Dating For...
article-image

According to Pune Mirror, members of Jay's family, including his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather, were questioned in connection with the FIR filed in the fraud case. He has been accused of selling a commercial property to multiple buyers using fake documents, causing significant financial losses to the potential customers.

Jay's shocking arrest comes just days after his wedding to longtime girlfriend, content creator Harshala Patil. The couple tied the knot on December 24, 2025, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Thane.

Sharing official wedding photos on Instagram in a joint post, Jay wrote, "You, me, and a lifetime of love."

In March 2025, Jay had announced his engagement with Harshala. They shared dreamy photos on social media, capturing a beautiful celebration of their love.

In a joint post, they wrote, "A lifetime of us." In the photos, Harshala was seen flaunting her engagement ring. Going by the breathtaking backdrop, it seems Jay proposed to his ladylove in the mountains.

Reportedly, Jay and Harshala were in a relationship since 2023. Harshala, made it official on Instagram on his birthday by sharing black-and-white photos with him, where the duo posed together, but Jay's face was not visible.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's...

The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's...

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After...

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After...

Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At...

Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At...

'Looks Cheap, Really Bad': Ektaa Kapoor's AI Tribute In Naagin 7 To Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash &...

'Looks Cheap, Really Bad': Ektaa Kapoor's AI Tribute In Naagin 7 To Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash &...

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer...

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer...