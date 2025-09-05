Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Parents Defend Her Amid Trolling & Negativity, Say 'Nothing Hurts More Than Seeing Her Being Pulled Down'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal's journey inside the house has been marked not only by fan appreciation but also by criticism and allegations from sections of the audience. In response, Tanya's parents have released an emotional statement on social media, expressing both pride and pain as they watch their daughter on one of India's biggest reality shows, hosted by Salman Khan.

"We cannot explain the mix of emotions we feel seeing our Tanya on the country’s biggest reality show. As parents, nothing makes us prouder than watching her win hearts. But at the same time, nothing hurts more than seeing her being pulled down, made a target, and spoken about so cruelly by people who don’t even know her heart," the statement read.

Urging people to withhold judgment until her Bigg Boss journey concludes, they added, "Your reels and allegations may win you attention, but they leave scars that last a lifetime. Please, we ask with folded hands, keep us, her family, out of this. Every harsh word cuts us too, in ways you may never understand."

Further mentioning the toll of online negativity, Tanya's parents said they never imagined their daughter, whom they raised with "nothing but love," would face such hostility on such a public stage.

"All we can hope is that humanity and kindness prevail. Until then, we continue to stand by our Tanya, with love and with faith. We love you, stay strong like the boss we raised you to be," they concluded.

Tanya is one of the most talked about contestants of the ongoing season. She has been making headlines for her viral clips from inside the house. Known for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle, Tanya has often described herself as high-maintenance, claiming that she cannot do household chores and even has 150 bodyguards at her service.

Tanya has also asserted that she should be addressed as "boss" not just by her staff outside but also by fellow contestants inside the house. However, she has been trolled for her antics.

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Known for her multifaceted personality, Tanya is not just an influencer but also an entrepreneur, podcaster and motivational speaker. She is the founder of her own lifestyle brand, Handmade with Love by Tanya, which offers handbags, handcuffs, and sarees.

Tanya, however, rose to national prominence earlier this year during the Maha Kumbh 2025. On Mauni Amavasya, a tragic stampede shook the religious gathering, and Tanya's heartfelt video recounting the horrific event went viral.

In the clip, she described the panic and chaos she witnessed, the lives lost, and how she personally helped victims by offering water and support amid the tragedy.