 Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Gaurav Khanna For Lack of Activity On Show, Says 'Hope Endemol & Colors Haven't Made A Mistake...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Gaurav Khanna For Lack of Activity On Show, Says 'Hope Endemol & Colors Haven't Made A Mistake...'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Gaurav Khanna For Lack of Activity On Show, Says 'Hope Endemol & Colors Haven't Made A Mistake...'

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan lashed out at Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna for being inactive, even comparing him to furniture. He warned, "Hope Endemol and Colors have not made a mistake in perceiving you as that character in your TV shows. Don’t make yourself fall," urging him to stay visible and impactful.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan lashed out at Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna for not being active in the house, even comparing him to a piece of furniture. Khan also called Gaurav the 'blue-eyed boy of Indian television' and a 'green flag', but reminded him, "It's not about editing. You’re the one cutting your own screen time," noting that he has been visible for only about 20 minutes so far.

Salman Khan Schools Gaurav Khanna

Salman asked Gaurav, "Aapka ghar mein jo dikh raha hai, ye aapka asal kirdaar hai? Are you getting intimidated by other contestants’ talents? You need to speak up on muddas. How are you getting performance pressure on that? This is a competition of the mind to tackle issues rightly. You’re an intelligent man why are you not using it?"

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Fees: Gaurav Khanna Earns ₹17.5 Lakh Per Week, Know How Much Amaal...
article-image

However, Khanna defended himself, saying that he prefers to stay aloof from all the abuses and aggression that happen during tasks. Salman responded, "Your role in the house is like a star cameo, jo poster mein nazar aata hai, but picture mein nahi dikhte."

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University's Miranda House College Launches Initiative To Recraft History Through Indic Lens
Delhi University's Miranda House College Launches Initiative To Recraft History Through Indic Lens
Fact Check: Did Govt Issue Notices To Hindi TV News Channels For ‘Excessive Use Of Urdu Words?’ Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Did Govt Issue Notices To Hindi TV News Channels For ‘Excessive Use Of Urdu Words?’ Here’s The Truth
Ahead Of Durga Puja, 7 Idols Vandalised At Hindu Temple In Bangladesh
Ahead Of Durga Puja, 7 Idols Vandalised At Hindu Temple In Bangladesh
Komal Sharma Speaks To Brother Abhishek & Shubman Gill On Videocall Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match
Komal Sharma Speaks To Brother Abhishek & Shubman Gill On Videocall Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

Salman pointed out that the audience can’t see Gaurav being active; they only see him sitting on the sofa and making occasional comments, even in the fourth week. He added that viewers should not call the makers liars, as people might think he is not the same Gaurav they have seen on screen.

"How do we explain to them that this is the real Gaurav and not the characters he played? You want your characters to be bigger than the real Gaurav? I hope Endemol and Colors have not made a mistake in perceiving you as that character in your TV shows. They brought you on the show thinking you’d win hearts. That is not happening, so don’t make yourself fall. This Gaurav should rise," stated Salman.

Salman Khan Warns Gaurav Khanna

Furthermore, Salman warned Gaurav that every actor should fear being called 'overrated,' and it should be the last thing anyone says about him. He told Gaurav not to behave like furniture in the house, easily forgotten and unnoticed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Gaurav Khanna For Lack of Activity On Show, Says 'Hope Endemol &...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Gaurav Khanna For Lack of Activity On Show, Says 'Hope Endemol &...

Mohanlal Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Malayalam Actor's Daughter Vismaya Pens Heartfelt Note, Says...

Mohanlal Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Malayalam Actor's Daughter Vismaya Pens Heartfelt Note, Says...

Birthday Special: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Kareena Kapoor Khan

Birthday Special: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Kareena Kapoor Khan

Zubeen Garg Funeral: Thousands Of Fans Flood Guwahati Streets In Tears To Bid Emotional Farewell To...

Zubeen Garg Funeral: Thousands Of Fans Flood Guwahati Streets In Tears To Bid Emotional Farewell To...

Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Asks FIRs Against Manager Siddharth Sarma To Be Withdrawn: 'Allow Him To...

Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Asks FIRs Against Manager Siddharth Sarma To Be Withdrawn: 'Allow Him To...