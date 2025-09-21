Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Gaurav Khanna For Lack of Activity On Show, Says 'Hope Endemol & Colors Haven't Made A Mistake...'

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan lashed out at Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna for not being active in the house, even comparing him to a piece of furniture. Khan also called Gaurav the 'blue-eyed boy of Indian television' and a 'green flag', but reminded him, "It's not about editing. You’re the one cutting your own screen time," noting that he has been visible for only about 20 minutes so far.

Salman Khan Schools Gaurav Khanna

Salman asked Gaurav, "Aapka ghar mein jo dikh raha hai, ye aapka asal kirdaar hai? Are you getting intimidated by other contestants’ talents? You need to speak up on muddas. How are you getting performance pressure on that? This is a competition of the mind to tackle issues rightly. You’re an intelligent man why are you not using it?"

However, Khanna defended himself, saying that he prefers to stay aloof from all the abuses and aggression that happen during tasks. Salman responded, "Your role in the house is like a star cameo, jo poster mein nazar aata hai, but picture mein nahi dikhte."

Salman pointed out that the audience can’t see Gaurav being active; they only see him sitting on the sofa and making occasional comments, even in the fourth week. He added that viewers should not call the makers liars, as people might think he is not the same Gaurav they have seen on screen.

"How do we explain to them that this is the real Gaurav and not the characters he played? You want your characters to be bigger than the real Gaurav? I hope Endemol and Colors have not made a mistake in perceiving you as that character in your TV shows. They brought you on the show thinking you’d win hearts. That is not happening, so don’t make yourself fall. This Gaurav should rise," stated Salman.

Salman Khan Warns Gaurav Khanna

Furthermore, Salman warned Gaurav that every actor should fear being called 'overrated,' and it should be the last thing anyone says about him. He told Gaurav not to behave like furniture in the house, easily forgotten and unnoticed.