 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Sarkar, Daud Ibrahim Bhi Mujhse Darte Hai,’ Says Gunratna Sadavarte As He REFUSES To Go To Jail In BB House
Gunratna Sadavarte, a popular advocate who is known for his bold statements, was seen making one once again in the Bigg Boss 18 house as he refused to go to the jail.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:53 PM IST
Gunratna Sadavarte, a popular advocate in the Bigg Boss 18 house is making headlines with his stay in the house. From his one liners to his fun screen timing, the popular advocate is often seen making statements about popular names from the world of politics.

In the episode of the show tonight, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to name a contestant who they would want to see jailed instead of Hema and Tajinder. While Chahat was nominated by Bigg Boss himself, Avinash, Eisha and Karan were given a special right to nominate one more contestant who they would want to send to the jail. The trio agrees on Gunratna’s name and announces the same. However, this does not go well with Gunratna, who then refuses to go to the jail.

Gunratna is seen strictly refusing to go the jail and states that if he is forced, he will quit the show. He states that he has an image outside and that if the chooses to go to the jail in the show, it will affect his image. He is then seen telling Karanveer, Arfeen and others that the government fears him. Gunratna says, “Sarkar mujhse darti hai, Daud Ibrahim mujhse darta hai.” Upon hearing this statement of Gunratna, the contestants are taken aback and do not comment on the same further.

Eventually, Tajinder and Hema are asked to extend their time in the jail by Bigg Boss as Gunratna refuses to give in.

