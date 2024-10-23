 Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Reveals Shocking Details About Her Father’s Suicide, Says, ‘They Gave The Rope In My Hand’
Alice Kaushik, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house revealed shocking details about her father’s suicide to Nyrra M Banerji. The actress, who is known for her stint in Star Plus’ Pandya Store also opened up on her parents having a turbulent marriage.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:56 AM IST
article-image

Alice Kaushik, who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ Pandya Store is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. The actress, on the day of the grand premiere of the show had opened up on her parents death and had revealed that her father had committed suicide and that a few years later, her mother too had passed away.

article-image

In the episode of the show today, Alice was seen opening up on the incident in front of Nyrra M Banerji. Speaking to Nyrra, Alice was seen revealing that her parents were never really on the best of terms and that her father was very violent. She revealed that even though he was violent with ‘everyone’ in the house, she still was close to him because she thought that he understood her more than her mother did. When Nyrra asked Alice if her father was violent with her too, Alice nodded to affirm.

Further revealing about her mother getting remarried, the actress recalled the horrific day when she recieved the news of her father’s death. Alice reveals that one fine day, when her mother asked her to call her father up to check up on him, someone picked the call and was not answering properly. The actress recalls how she kept asking the person to hand over the phone to her father, but the person eventually said that her father was no more and that he had committed suicide. The actress then reveals not being able to believe what she heard. She says, “Phir unhone mujhe wo photo WhatsApp par bhej di aur wo photo kahi saalo Tak Meri aakho ke samne se nahi Gayi.”

article-image

Further, Alice recalls how, when her father’s body was brought for cremation, what the official did affected her deeply. She says, “Unhone mujhe wo rope hath mein de di aur kaha, isse kiya tha. I don’t know why did he do that, why did he hand over that rope to me. Maybe he did not have any feelings or emotions.”

The Pandya Store fame then reveals how she eventually also moved out of her mother’s house because the person her mother was then married to was a very ‘bad man.’ The actress reveals that her mother would be influenced by him and that Alice was asked to leave the house.

