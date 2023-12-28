Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Tries To Clear The Air With Munawar Faruqui

In episode 74 of Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra engage in a discussion about Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. Rinku Dhawan gets into an argument with Samarth, prompting Ankita to inquire about the strained relationship between the two. Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha of being insincere and lacking empathy, provoking her as he appears to be upset by her favoritism towards Samarth in the task. Ankita voices her frustration to husband Vicky Jain, expressing her disappointment that he is not supportive of her but is readily available for others.

Abhishek warns Samarth that Isha will end their relationship after the show concludes. The two factions engage in discussions about each other on the show. Mannara desires to speak with Munawar but hesitates, fearing he may not reciprocate. Samarth advises her against approaching Munawar, noting his apparent indifference to their dynamic. The following morning, Vicky attempts to comfort Ankita once again, but she remains unresponsive. Samarth mocks Anurag for ranking himself at the top and deliberately provokes Abhishek by speaking negatively about him and Munawar. Ayesha addresses an uncomfortable situation with Aoora, expressing her wish that he should have approached her directly instead of discussing it with others. Munawar voices his concern that Samarth and his group engage in bullying. A sponsored task unfolds within the house, where participants name weaker contestants. Munawar selects Aoora, Ankita picks Neil, Mannara, Isha, Arun, and Samarth choose Munawar, Aoora names Mannara, Abhishek opts for Ankita, Anurag selects Munawar, Neil chooses Samarth, Vicky names Rinku, Rinku selects Isha and Ayesha chooses Mannara.

Mannara eventually confronts Munawar and clarifies that her issue is not with him but Ayesha. Munawar shows no interest in reconciling with her leading to Mannara's frustration. She breaks down when she realizes the situation with Munawar may not improve and senses he's toying with her.