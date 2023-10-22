Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Calls Isha Malviya 'Jr Ankita Lokhande,' Salman Khan Announces No Eviction

Photo Via Instagram

On Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Kangana Ranaut arrived to promote her upcoming film Tejas, which is scheduled to release on October 27, 2023.

Kanagana Ranaut Arrives To Promote Tejas

Later, she entered the Bigg Boss house to meet the contestants. The actress also played a fun game in which she asked them to choose who they would protect from everyone else.

Mannara Chopra Calls Isha Malviya 'Jr. Ankita Lokhande'

Ankita Lokhande says that she would like to protect her close friend Isha Malviya from Mannara Chopra and her 'negativity.' In response to this, Chopra stated that Isha does not have her own opinion. She adds, “Isha has no personality of her own. She doesn’t need to be Jr. Ankita and should rather focus on her own game.”

Salman Khan Lashes Out At Khanzaadi

During the episode, Salman Khan also lost his cool on Khanzaadi as she kept on interrupting while Munawar Faruiqui stated that she did not use her brain. After stopping the rapper multiple times, the Tiger 3 actor said, "Do you not understand what I am saying? What is wrong with you?” He added, “So sad. I told you four times not to interrupt," and he walked out of the stage.

Stars Arrive To Promote Their Shows

Meanwhile, Punjabi actors Gippy Grewal and Tanu Grewal graced the sets of Bigg Boss 17 to promote their recently released film, Maujaan Hi Maujaan. Later, TV actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann also arrived to talk about their upcoming show, Chaand Jalne Laga.

No Eviction This Week

Salman Khan also announced that there would be no eviction this week due to the festive season. The contestants nominated were Navid Sole, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra.

