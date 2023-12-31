 Bigg Boss 17: Dharmendra, Salman Khan Usher New Year Festivities With Their Charm, Rinku Dhawan Is Eliminated
The house was also regaled by the performances of Mika Singh, Hans Raj Hans, Krushna Abhishek, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan

Vijayalakshmi NarayananUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
The episode of 'Bigg Boss Season 17' today began with the entry of Mika Singh, who takes the centrestage with his songs. He is joined by Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Later, veteran actor Dharmendra graces the stage, carrying his trademark charm, followed by Krushna Abhishek, whose act as Jackie Shroff leaves everyone in splits. In today's episode, Salman and others kick-start the New Year 2024 celebrations, while also simultaneously announcing this week's eliminations. Rinku Dhawan is the first to be ousted and she is sent off tearfully with housemates Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt and Abhishek Kumar, feeling overwhelmed by her elimination. Stay tuned for more updates.

