Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Rushed To Hospital Due To Medical Emergency

Ayesha Khan, who is currently making waves inside the Bigg Boss 17 house owing to her relationship with co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, was rushed to the hospital on December 29, Friday, due to a medical emergency. She reportedly fainted inside the house and the makers had to allow her to leave the premises due to poor health.

As per reports, Ayesha fainted on Friday unexpectedly, and she was thus temporarily allowed to leave the Bigg Boss 17 and was hospitalised.

After running the necessary tests and check ups, she was sent back inside the house, and her condition is reportedly now stable.

It is to be noted that this was not the first time that she fell unconscious inside the house. A few days ago too, during a conversation with Munawar and Neil Bhatt, she was seen abruptly fainting and falling in the garden area, post which she was attended by the on-set doctors of Bigg Boss 17.

Ayesha is also one of the nominated contestants this week, along with Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan and Abhishek Kumar.

Ayesha entered as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 17 and as soon as she stepped in, she confronted Munawar and accused him of cheating two women.

Ayesha claimed that Munawar lied to her about his breakup with Nazila Sitaishi, but in fact, was still seeing her, while also being with the Bigg Boss fame.

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan was also seen schooling Munawar and Ayesha for discussing and unraveling the complexities of their relationship on camera, and not focusing on their individual games.