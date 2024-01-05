Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Into Another Petty Argument With Hubby Vicky Jain Over House Duties

Episode 82 of Bigg Boss 17 unfolded after the captaincy task, highlighting the events that ensued once Ankita Lokhande was designated as the House captain for the week. Mannara Chopra openly voiced her disappointment with Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya once more for not supporting her credentials to become the captain, and hence, she did not hold back in expressing her opinions during the incident.

Labeling Munawar as a hypocrite, Mannara asserted that someone who couldn't support Ayesha Khan shouldn't be trusted by anyone. She criticized Isha for not recognizing her worth, while Samarth expressed his frustration at being taken for granted. In response, Isha defended her stance against Mannara, stating that Mannara is easily swayed by others' actions and words, making her unsuitable for the role of House captain.

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky find themselves in a verbal dispute regarding Vicky's failure to follow Ankita's instructions for garden cleaning responsibilities. Describing her directives as a display of arrogance stemming from her captaincy, Vicky persists in belittling Ankita's viewpoints. In response, Ankita urges him to acknowledge and respect the authority, her position entails.

In a classic twist of retracting from one's statements, Isha tells Samarth that he needlessly mocked Abhishek Kumar and his situation. This greatly upsets Samarth, as he consistently believed his actions were in support of the woman he cares about. Feeling betrayed, he confronts Isha, accusing her of rekindling her connection and feelings for her ex.

Ankita received instructions from Bigg Boss to allocate new provisions in the house based on her preferences and to replace the existing supplies. Bigg Boss specified that she should distribute the provisions according to her priorities and discretion. For the current week, each contestant will receive individual rations, and whatever remains in the stock at the conclusion of the task will become the captain's personal ration.

