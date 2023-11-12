Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Feels Neil Bhatt 'Betrayed' Her, Says 'You Are Too Good To Be With Me'

During the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan schooled Aishwarya Sharma for being 'disrespectful' towards her husband, actor Neil Bhatt, in the show. The Tiger 3 actor tells the duo that eventually, their relationship will turn into a 'toxic relationship.'

On Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, towards the end of the episode, Aishwarya is seen talking to Neil after Salman slammed her. She tells her husband that she feels that he has 'betrayed' her.

To this end, Neil says that he is the only one who loves her a lot and can never betray her.

Further, Aishwarya tells Neil Bhatt, "You are too good to be with me. I don't deserve you." She adds, "I don't want to speak. I will not say anything to you or wrong about you." The actor tries to calm Aishwarya down; however, she pushes him away.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also announced that there will be no evictions this week due to Diwali.

Later, Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, was seen talking to Abhishek Kumar at the end of the episode. She tells him that she was afraid of the judgements from people; thus, she was talking a step back; however, she tells him that she will not hold back anymore.

Abhishek talks to Vicky Jain about Khanzaadi, the latter tells her to take a step back.

