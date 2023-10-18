Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Down in New Promo, Says 'Mood Swings Ho Rahe Hai Pagal Jaise' (WATCH) |

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15, 2023. Aishwarya Sharma entered the reality show with her husband, actor Neil Bhatt, as a couple.

A new promo shows Aishwarya and Neil on a romantic date; later, the actress cries uncontrollably in front of her husband. Neil can also be heard telling Aishwarya how some housemates want to separate them.

The makers shared a new video on social media and wrote, "Bigg Boss ko lag rahe hai Aishwarya aur Neil confused. Kya fail ho gayi inki strategy, will they change their moves? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Check it out:

The voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying, "Do aesai log hai jine pata nahi chal kya raha hai aur woh karna kya chahahte hai."

Neil is then heard telling his wife: "Yahan bahut saare log hai jo alag karna chahate hai. humein. .. Woh jaan boojhkar bol bol kar karna chaha rahe hain. So don't get affected by it and don't react to it."

Aishwarya is seen telling Neil: "I am not getting affected by it. Ek toh mere mood swings ho rahe pagal jaisai kuch samajh nahi aa raha hai."

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Navid Sole, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar were nominated by the contestants on the first week.