'Bigg Boss 16' winner rapper MC Stan: 'I want to work in Bollywood but it depends on how and when I get good work'

Pic: Varinder Chawla

Rapper MC Stan beat the four finalists — Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot — to lift the trophy and win the 16th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Along with the trophy, the rapper also takes home a cash prize of Rs 31,80,000. It was a nail-biting moment for fans as two powerful contestants, Shiv and MC Stan, waited for host Salman Khan to announce the winner. Bubbling with the excitement of the victory, MC Stan answers a volley of questions while speaking with The Free Press Journal. Excerpts:

You had mentioned you should win the show and now that you have, are you surprised with the result?

Every contestant was mentioning that s/he should win. Even the public wanted their favourites to win. However, nothing is in our hands, it’s up to the public to vote and enable their favourite to win. I did say I wanted to win, but then I was like ‘what am I even saying?’ I am grateful to Shiv (Thakare) bhai who took enough care of me. Whenever I told him I want to go home, he consoled me and said you have been here for pretty long, so play confidently. He boosted my morale and I continued.

I am here only because of the love of my fans. Yes, I am surprised to have been declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

Walk us through your journey inside the house. Was it tough to adjust to the surroundings?

I was astounded to watch the contestants get up and dance early in the morning. However, I felt this may be the routine rule in the house. Initially, I felt uncomfortable. But after some time I started feeling good… Mera dil lagne laga, par mujhe samjha nahi kya chalu hai (My heart … but I couldn’t understand what was happening). I understood things when they were coming to an end. We all have signed a contract so we couldn’t do anything. Later on, I had enough and it was show time! (smiles)

Ankit Gupta has said if Stan can make it, so can I. What would you say to that?

Everyone can do it, so why not? But there can’t be 16 trophies, right? I didn’t enter the house with the motto to win. I did whatever and however I could. I had to talk and play the game.

Some of your comments were deemed disrespectful against girls…

That’s not true... I have a girlfriend and I am answerable to her.

You appreciated Priyanka Choudhary’s style, etc behind her, you seemed to have a soft spot for her...

On certain occasions when I felt she played well and looked beautiful, I appreciated her. Honestly, I was playing as a contestant. It’s not like that.

Any Bollywood aspirations?

Well, I want to work in Bollywood. But it will depend on how and when I get good work. Time will tell.

What do you plan to do with the winning amount?

This time I will not buy any diamond accessories, but I am keen on buying a house in Mumbai. I don’t wish to live in a rented flat anymore.

You are going to perform in the US, tell us about it.

I will be flying abroad as I have to perform there. I wish all of you could fly to watch me perform.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)