Bigg Boss 16: Finalists speak about their time on the reality show at a press conference held inside the house

Pics: Instagram

Excitement is high for the Bigg Boss 16 finale, which will finally reveal the contestant who will lift the trophy this year. The days leading up to the finale will be interesting as eyes will be on the finalists and their conduct. The finalists that have made it to the top five are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare.

The journey of the contestants on the show has been of several highs and lows. Recently, at a press conference held inside the house, the contestants spoke about their time on the reality show.

Shalin was asked if he played the victim card to secure his place in the game and reach the finals. He was also questioned if he is responsible for targeting Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s mental health. “I was being subjected to mental trauma. My behaviour thus was uncontrollable,” he quickly responded.

Throughout the show, contestants formed special bonds with each other. The same is the case with Shiv and Stan. When asked if he would sacrifice his trophy for MC Stan, if he wins, Shiv replied, “I will not mind but here if I can keep it for myself, preferably, I would do so.”

Before the Hindi Bigg Boss, Shiv had participated in and won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Ask Shiv why he didn’t use his Bigg Boss Marathi strategy here to win, and he promptly added, “I could make a love angle strategy in Bigg Boss Marathi. But yahan mein kisse love jahir karta?” Responding to his association with Sajid Khan inside the show, Shiv asserted, “I was not Sajid’s follower but I found a friend in him.”

Stan was then questioned why he can’t appreciate Priyanka’s beauty on her face. Coyly he responded, “Ghar wapas bhi jana hai (I also have to go home),” and added, “I fear she will get angry.”

The game is incomplete with contestants gossiping. And Shalin agreed to be a gossip monger. “Yes, I enjoy gossiping,” he confessed. Adding to Shalin’s confessions, Archana unhesitatingly and jokingly said, “Shalin brings bad luck… Even the chicken has experienced it!”

Shalin also admitted and added before signing off, “I have a dual personality!”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)