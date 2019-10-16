Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati takes a dig at Devoleena Bhattacharjee for body-shaming Shehnaaz Gill

On Tuesday’s episode, Bigg Boss 13’s house gets again into dirty fight as Devoleena Bhattacharjee fought with Shehnaaz Gill. During the altercation, Devoleena body-shamed Shehnaaz and said, “Tumhein dekhne se accha mai gaay ko dekh lu (I would rather look at a cow than you).” The cow comment hit hard to the dedicated audience of Bigg Boss and twitterati attaks on Devoleena for body-shaming Shehnaaz.

Twitter went all pointing out how Devoleena and her friend and colleague Rashami Desai only talk about spreading positivity and manners but cannot display the same values themselves.

Rashami was also quite insensitive during her fight with Asim over the breakfast and rotis. When Mahira and everyone else joined the discussion, Rashami yelled at Asim and told him, “Asli mard hota to khud ki baat karta (A real man would have spoken for himself).”

Reacting to the comments of actors who play ideal bahus on TV, one Bigg Boss fan wrote, “#RashmiDesai & #DevoleenaBhattacharjee ye dono sbse bakwash khel rhi hai av. Devoleena ka language itni kharab hai ki puchho mt. 1 fit hight hai aur sbko dekhne ki hi dhamki deti hai. SidharthShukla gd job bro #BiggBoss13 @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss.”