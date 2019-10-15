Bigg Boss 13, Day 15: Mahira, Rashami nominated, Tijori task has housemates divided

After the pressure of double eviction last week, the contestants are all excited for what the new week brings. The day as usual starts with Bigg Boss playing a song that subtly hints of what’s coming. The track for the day is ‘Paisa Paisa’.

The new day brings new strategies and plans to survive.

Devoleena is the new ‘queen’ of the Bigg Boss house and hence is responsible for assigning the duties to the housemates. The housemates are disappointed with the realignment of duties.

One of the most entertaining contestant and fan favourite Shehnaz changes the mood by being her funny self. She decides to take some English lessons. Siddhart Dey gives a few Hindi sentences that Shehnaz has to translate in English.

Shefali taunts Rashami about the uncooked rotis. Rashami then provokes Shefali to show her actual evil side to the housemates.

Bigg Boss 13’s episode 15 takes a major turn as contestants strategise their way to win the nomination task. Bigg Boss announces a nomination task ‘BB Bank’ for the girls. Whoever wins the task is safe from the eviction he says.

The episode saw contestants accusing each other, egos clashing and housemates grumbling about issues inside the house.

The house is divided into boys on one side and two teams of girls on another, each with three members. The guys are the custodians of money. The two teams have been given Tijoris. Whichever team’s Tijori has a bigger amount by the end of the task wins the BB Bank task. The girls try their best to convince the boys to give their team the money.

Rashami, Mahira and Devoleena are a part of Team A and Team B comprises of Aarti, Shehnaz and Shefali. The inmates try their best to save themselves and make their favourite team win the task. Sidharth Shukla being the mastermind that he is, manipulates Abu Mallik, Asim and Siddharth Dey to help his favourtite team, Team B.

Just when Sidharth Shukla thinks he’s succeeded in manipulating the boys and the whole boy gang except Paras is in his favour, Abu and Dey change their decision.

Shefali is disappointed with Siddharth Dey for not giving her the entire amount he has. Aarti and Shehnaz take advantage of the situation by trying to break the bond between Dey and Bagga. Siddharth Dey tries his best to convince Shefali however no justification helps.

In the last 15 minutes, Team A comes with a strategy to break the opponent teams Tijori. Rashami and Devoleena break the Tijori with a dumble.

Team B wins the task and decides to put Rashami and Mahira in the nominations.