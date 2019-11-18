Bigg Boss 13: Salman finally opens up on his ex-girlfriends Aishwarya, Sangeeta and Katrina

Salman Khan, who is currently hosting television’s popular reality show Bigg Boss season 13, opened up on his past during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In a special segment, Anil Kapoor, who shared the podium to promote his upcoming film Pagalpanti, played a game with the actor host. During the same, Kapoor took a potshot at Salman’s ex-girlfriends.
In a Q and A session, Anil had to reveal Salman’s favourite co-stars. The Total Dhamaal actor said that there were many including Bhagyashree, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor (his daughter), and Katrina Kaif. While Salman laughed if off in agreement, but gave no reaction to Aishwarya. However, the mention of Katrina left him blushing.
After a brief pause, Anil said, “There’s one more favourite co-star you had. She was Sangeeta Bijlani.” This time however, Salman replied, “She was my real-life heroine.”
For those uninitiated, Both Salman and Sangeeta had reportedly dated each other for a long time before the latter got married to cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Salman’s affair was a controversy in itself. The former moved on and married Abhishek Bachchan and also has a daughter named Aaradhya.
Katrina on the other hand was rumoured to have dated Khan for a while, until the duo split and Kat went on to date Ranbir.
Anil came on the show along with Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to promote their film Pagalpanti.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)