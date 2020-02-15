Bigg Boss 13: Paris Hilton and John Cena follow former contestant Himanshi Khurana on Twitter

On her Instagram profile, a few days ago, an excited Himanshi Khurrana posted a screenshot of John Cena's Twitter bio and she wrote: "This is second time, pehle Paris Hilton or ye mujhe ab pata laga. My favourite WWE star following me on Twitter and Asim (Riaz) ko bhi."
If John Cena's Instagram is anything to go by, the wrestler seems to be a fan of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13. A few days ago, he shared a photo of Asim with a message on the photo which read, "Asim Riaz for the win. Change my mind."
Meanwhile, the finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be aired on Saturday, February 15. Contestants Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, and Paras Chhabra will be competing for the winner's title.
This article was originally published by Bollywood Hungama
