Big Boss 13: 'Balika Vadhu' actress accuses Sidharth Shukla of touching her inappropriately

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has been accused by his ‘Balika Vadhu’ co-star of inappropriate behaviour. Sheetal Khandal, who played the older Gehna on the show, told a leading daily that the actor would make sexual comments and touch her inappropriately on the sets.

Sheetal stated that she found it ironic for Sidharth defending his Bigg Boss co-contestant Arti Singh against rude comments by Siddharth Dey. She went on to say that he is not real on a reality show and it is nothing compared to what he said to her.