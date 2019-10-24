Big Boss 13: 'Balika Vadhu' actress accuses Sidharth Shukla of touching her inappropriately

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has been accused by his ‘Balika Vadhu’ co-star of inappropriate behaviour. Sheetal Khandal, who played the older Gehna on the show, told a leading daily that the actor would make sexual comments and touch her inappropriately on the sets.
Sheetal stated that she found it ironic for Sidharth defending his Bigg Boss co-contestant Arti Singh against rude comments by Siddharth Dey. She went on to say that he is not real on a reality show and it is nothing compared to what he said to her.
Khandal said that he used to pass double meaning jokes on her, and that she even complained about it to the creative team, which resulted in Shukla creating a huge ruckus on the sets, and even yelled at her.
Sheetal also recalled an incident when he allegedly touched her inappropriately. She mentioned about a scene where Sidharth had to touch her feet. She added that the way he touched, she felt disgusted. Not just that, he would also keep his hand on her shoulder, even though the duo did not share that kind of rapport.