Bigg Boss 13: Fans lash out at 'over-aggressive' Siddharth Shukla

In Bigg Boss season 13 episode 9 we saw a huge fight. Siddharth Shukla fought with Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra and Mahira Sharma.

Siddharth seemed to be on fire in the episode. He became the centre of attention for his fight with the ladies in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Siddharth is a famous Television superstar. The actor has had a number of hit shows and has also participated in a number of reality shows. Siddharth was seen on the silver screen sharing space with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

This handsome hunk may be the hottest in the Bigg Boss house but also has a hothead. The actor is being slammed for his attitude on the show and also for overusing the word ‘footage’ and ‘aukaat’

Housemates have already been vocal about Siddharth Shukla’s attitude problems and also his aggression. Siddharth Dey had accused Shukla of being aggressive just to gain footage.

In episode 9, Mahira Sharma pointed the same out and the hottie lost his cool.

Here's what Bigg Boss lovers thought of his behaviour in episode 9: