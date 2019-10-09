Bigg Boss 13: Fans lash out at 'over-aggressive' Siddharth Shukla

In Bigg Boss season 13 episode 9 we saw a huge fight. Siddharth Shukla fought with Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra and Mahira Sharma.
Siddharth seemed to be on fire in the episode. He became the centre of attention for his fight with the ladies in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Siddharth is a famous Television superstar. The actor has had a number of hit shows and has also participated in a number of reality shows. Siddharth was seen on the silver screen sharing space with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
This handsome hunk may be the hottest in the Bigg Boss house but also has a hothead. The actor is being slammed for his attitude on the show and also for overusing the word ‘footage’ and ‘aukaat’
Housemates have already been vocal about Siddharth Shukla’s attitude problems and also his aggression. Siddharth Dey had accused Shukla of being aggressive just to gain footage.
In episode 9, Mahira Sharma pointed the same out and the hottie lost his cool.
Here's what Bigg Boss lovers thought of his behaviour in episode 9:
Siddharth first fought with Devoleena Bhattacharjee over lunch. Devoleena was assigned the kitchen duty by Salman. On being asked, if Siddharth wants to have rice or roti, he argued that he wants both. Paras Chhabra interfered in the argument as he is responsible for ration. The argument turned into a fight when Mahira Sharma hinted that Shukla is doing it for footage.
The actor lost his temper and kept fighting with Mahira.
Shehnaaz Gill then complained about Devoleena Bhattacharjee making thick chapatti’s that will anyway lead to ration getting over before a week.
Devoleena then justified that the housemates had complained about thin rotis and Siddharth Shukla was also one of the mates who complained. Rashmi tried to take a stand for Devoleena however Siddharth went berserk. He started using words like ‘aukaat’ to which Rashami had a classy comeback. She said everyone knows who is a better person.
After a while, when Siddharth noticed Koena Mitra around the kitchen he started a fight with her too. To which Koena responded by saying he is mannerless and it will take a century for him to become a man.
Siddharth then brags about him being right by saying, the audience will decide and the views of the audience on Siddharth Shukla’s attitude and behaviour show that he does seem to have an attitude problem.
