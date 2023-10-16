Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During An Event, Video Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Jasleen Matharu gained popularity after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 with Bhajan singer Anup Jalota as a couple.

The duo were also rumoured to be in a relationship; however, later they clarified that it was purely platonic, one of a teacher and student.

Recently, Jasleen graced an event in Mumbai in which she was dressed in a black bodycon outfit; however, The Dirty Relation actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Meanwhile, the event was also attended by Archana Gautam, Ameesha Patel, Angela Krislinzki, and Aleeza Khan, among others.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Wat kind of dress she wears..always wears such a cheap quality dress." While another one wrote, "Where is Indian culture gone for these ppl . Every heroine singers r with less cloths."

Earlier, Jasleen was in a relationship with a Bhopal doctor Abhinit Gupta and they were also all set to tie the knot. However, the duo parted ways. Confirming the news in 2020, she told The Times of India, “Yes, our marriage will not happen.”

She added, “Well, to begin with, our kundlis did not match. My parents believe a lot in kundlis. I would never go against their wishes and set up a marital home of my own without their blessings. I don’t want to put them under any stress. Secondly, I realised along the way that our temperaments too did not match.”

