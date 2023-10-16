 Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During An Event, Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During An Event, Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During An Event, Video Goes Viral

Jasleen Matharu participated in Bigg Boss 12 with Anup Jalota.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During An Event, Video Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Jasleen Matharu gained popularity after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 with Bhajan singer Anup Jalota as a couple.

The duo were also rumoured to be in a relationship; however, later they clarified that it was purely platonic, one of a teacher and student. 

Recently, Jasleen graced an event in Mumbai in which she was dressed in a black bodycon outfit; however, The Dirty Relation actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Meanwhile, the event was also attended by Archana Gautam, Ameesha Patel, Angela Krislinzki, and Aleeza Khan, among others. 

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 CONFIRMED Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande To Sunny Arya
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ankita Lokhande: 'I Am Honest & Upfront But People Misjudge Me To Be Rude'
article-image

Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Wat kind of dress she wears..always wears such a cheap quality dress." While another one wrote, "Where is Indian culture gone for these ppl . Every heroine singers r with less cloths."

Meanwhile, the event was also attended by Archana Gautam, Ameesha Patel, Angela Krislinzki, and Aleeza Khan among others.

Earlier, Jasleen was in a relationship with a Bhopal doctor Abhinit Gupta and they were also all set to tie the knot. However, the duo parted ways. Confirming the news in 2020, she told The Times of India, “Yes, our marriage will not happen.”

She added, “Well, to begin with, our kundlis did not match. My parents believe a lot in kundlis. I would never go against their wishes and set up a marital home of my own without their blessings. I don’t want to put them under any stress. Secondly, I realised along the way that our temperaments too did not match.”

Read Also
Former Bigg Boss contestants Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu to star in a film
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Taylor Swift Offers BFF Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Her New York Mansion For Their 'Secret' Romance

Taylor Swift Offers BFF Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Her New York Mansion For Their 'Secret' Romance

Parineeti Chopra DITCHES Honeymoon With Raghav Chadha, Jets Off To Maldives With Her 'Girl Gang' -...

Parineeti Chopra DITCHES Honeymoon With Raghav Chadha, Jets Off To Maldives With Her 'Girl Gang' -...

Navratri 2023 Day 3 Colour: Red Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

Navratri 2023 Day 3 Colour: Red Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

Paparazzo Falls In Front Of Kajol At Mumbai Airport, Actor's Kind Gesture Is Unmissable (WATCH)

Paparazzo Falls In Front Of Kajol At Mumbai Airport, Actor's Kind Gesture Is Unmissable (WATCH)

Inside Anirudh Ravichander's Chennai Home: From In-House Swing To Quirky Caricatures

Inside Anirudh Ravichander's Chennai Home: From In-House Swing To Quirky Caricatures