Bhuj – The Pride Of India: Ajay Devgn's first look poster as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik released

Ajay Devgn has got quite the lineup of films for the coming year and one of them includes Bhuj – The Pride Of India with Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

The film had an elaborate climax sequence shot a while ago and has been in the news since its announcement. With a star cast this strong, Bhuj – The Pride Of India is quite the one to look out for this Independence Day.

Director Abhishek Dudhaiya took to his Twitter to share the first look of Ajay Devgn as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik and nobody could’ve carried that uniform better than him!

He posted the picture with the caption, “It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020.”

Take a look at it.