Ajay Devgn says filming 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh felt like house on fire

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty‘s much-awaited film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar will see cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The director has extended his cop-universe from Singham franchise to Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and now Akshay’s cop drama. While Akshay had a cameo in Simmba in the post-credits scene, he never meets Ajay’s character but they are seen having a conversation over the phone.