Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Tamil/Telugu Remake: Devi Sri Prasad Set To Start Song Recording On August 2?

Devi Sri Prasad |

We at The Free Press Journal had recently informed our readers about the remake rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that has been bagged by none other than producer KE Gnanavel Raja and the film will be a bilingual film in Tamil/Telugu.

The latest rumour as per the grapevine is that the South Indian remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to start rolling in the month of July/August.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal our source spills the beans on the film’s director, “The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going to be helmed by well-known director of Rakshasudu fame Ramesh Varma garu.”

Adding further our source informs, “Director Ramesh Varma was in Chennai as before rolling with cameras, the makers have decided to record a few songs. And for this they have signed music director none other than Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP for the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film.”

The source further chimes in, “DSP has been confirmed and the title song as well as a few more songs are going to be canned in Tamil/Telugu. The recording starts on August 2.”

We inquisitively quiz them about the recording of the songs of the remake and if it will happen in Hyderabad or Chennai? Speaking about the location of the recording, our source reveals, “It will be in DSP Studios. The songs recording will start on August 2 and thereafter the makers plan to set rolling probably by the last week of August as the finalisation of script with certain changes with the Telugu/Tamil sensibilities is being penned at blitzkrieg speed in the presence of director Ramesh Varma.”

Read Also Nagarjuna launches the Telugu version of Devi Sri Prasad’s O Pari named O Pilla

About the cast and credits our source concludes, “All the cast and credits will be finalised soon, the makers don’t wish to reveal their names.”

Gnanavel had already confirmed to us in our last interaction about having bought the South rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We probed him about when he planned to set the ball rolling? And he had confirmed this, “I have purchased the South remake rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, we will spin the story a little bit as per the taste of the South Indian audiences especially the Tamil/Telugu audiences. Most of the story remains unchanged. I am making 14 films, some in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and some in Hindi.”

He had also confirmed this, “Right now I can only confirm this. We will begin shooting in the month of July/August.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)