Naga Chaitanya, Jyotika to act in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's South Indian remake?

Naga Chaitanya, Jyotika | Naga Chaitanya Pic: Instagram/chayakkineni_official

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja is a personality to reckon with. He has produced huge budget films down South especially in Tollywood. He has become a regular visitor to Mumbai and we hear that he is making 14 films in South and a few in Hindi as well. The latest film’s rights that he has bagged is none other than the South remake of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will be a bilingual film in Tamil/Telugu. It is set to start rolling in the month of July/August.

When we asked Gnanavel garu about his permanent place, he confirms, “My family lives in Chennai. Though, I belong to Coimbatore. Most of the time, I shuffle from Hyderabad to Mumbai for work purposes.”

Confirming his specific visit to Mumbai this upcoming Tuesday, he explains, “I am regularly coming to Mumbai. I’ll be there in Mumbai this Tuesday as I have a meeting with a corporate production house. We are planning our regular South films.”

Gnanavel has already purchased the South rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We probed him about when does he plan to set the ball rolling. “I have purchased the South remake rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, we will spin the story a little bit as per the taste of the South Indian audiences especially the Tamil/Telugu audiences. Most of the story remains unchanged. I am making 14 films, some in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and some in Hindi.”

As per our source Gnanavel has a long list of heroes right from Naga Chaitanya, Varun Tej, Kalyanram Nandamuri and Nithin but we hear that Naga is the lucky one who has been finalised. Inquisitively Gnanavel asks, “Who told you this?”

Remaining tight-lipped he says, “Nothing has been finalised. We are just waiting to get clear dates.”

Next we tell him that our source has spilled the beans that none other than Jyotika has been finalised to play Tabu’s role in this Tamil/Telugu remake. “Nothing concrete has been finalised yet. We are in the process of finalising the right cast,” he replies.

Our source had also revealed that the title of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Tamil/Telugu remake is Brahmaputra. “It’s too early to tell you the title as we have not confirmed any title in particular. We have a couple of suggestions for the title though,” he shares.

He adds, “Right now I can only confirm this. We will begin shooting in the month of July/August.”

Last but not the least we ask him why he hasn’t been making any Hindi films till now. Pat comes the reply, “It’s simple mathematics films releasing in Hindi theatres have incurred losses of the producers. I don’t intend to lose money as most of the Hindi films released recently have not done well in theatres. I feel making Hindi films is not safe at the moment. Producers are losing money. I am not venturing much into straight Hindi films. We will see later on.”

We all need to wait and watch if the South Indian remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be titled Brahmaputra and also if Naga Chaitanya has indeed bagged the male lead and Jyotika will step into Tabu’s shoes. Only time will tell!