Bholaa Cast Salary Revealed - Ajay Devgn charges THIS whopping amount

Bholaa- Ajay Devgn and Tabu |

Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in action mode, will enter theaters this month. The trailer of the movie has garnered a lot of appreciation from fans, especially Tobu's performance, which has made the viewers excited for the film’s arrival.

Ajay Devgn has always come up with a worthy Hindi version whenever he tries to remake a South movie. His superhit films like Drisyam and Drishyam 2 are his living example. The latest and upcoming action-thriller of Ajay, Bholaa, is also a remake of the 2019 Tamil film ‘Kaithi’.

Read Also Ajay Devgn recalls shooting for Bholaa in Benaras, shares new stills on Mahashivratri

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s fee

Well, it is said that the actors have charged a huge sum of money in fees for this movie, where superstar Ajay Devgn is the highest paid.

As per reports from TellyChakkar, Ajay Devn is being paid a hefty amount of Rs. 30 crores to play the titular role. The actor will be seen in an all-new avatar in this movie.

On the other hand, Tabu has reportedly been paid Rs. 4 crores to portray her character. She will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the film. She has already impressed everyone with her performance in the film's trailer.

We also caught glimpses of Abhishek Bachchan, and it is reported that the actor has been paid Rs. 1 crore for his part in Bholaa.

Other casts are charging THIS amount

The remaining cast of Bholaa includes talented actors like Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Makrand Deshpande, Kiran Kumar, and Amala Paul.

According to reports, they have received a pay cheque of Rs. 85 lakhs, Rs. 65 lakhs, Rs. 35 lakhs, Rs. 15 lakhs, and Rs. 25 lakhs, respectively. Bholaa is expected to make its theatrical debut on March 30, 2023.