Ajay Devgn on expectations from his Tabu-starrer Bholaa, 'Pathaan has done extraordinarily well, we are hoping that our film does well too'

Ajay Devgn and Tabu | All pics: Varinder Chawla

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are back with yet another project together — Bholaa. Ajay has also directed the film which will release in cinemas on March 30. In a recent media interaction, the actors answered a volley of questions. Excerpts:

Whether it’s Bholaa or previously Shivaay (2018), the action in both films is very different. Your thoughts?

Ajay: I try to create something new with action. Also, in my way of execution; I try to be different so that I am able to bring some newness to it. Then I plan the whole process of keeping it stylised. Without naming any films I would say there are a few action films which are fabulous but the action scenes have resemblances to Hollywood or European action films.

What do you enjoy more… directing or acting?

Ajay: I enjoy the process of film making in totality. It’s a combination of both the processes whatever you attempt in that moment. You can’t enjoy one and not enjoy the other as both play vital parts in filmmaking.

Ajay Devgn |

There are a lot of expectations from your film Bholaa. Do you agree that after the stupendous success of Pathaan, a lot of responsibility vests on your film now?

Ajay: I’m not thinking about the release but I am concentrating on the quality and finishing with the post-production job. I still have a little bit of tweaking left, so I am trying to finish it up. Having said that, Pathaan has done extraordinarily well. We are just keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that our film Bholaa does well.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu |

Tabu |

Usually a policewoman is never shown hurt on reel, but your character has been shown true to its existence on real. What’s your take?

Tabu: I feel very proud playing this character. This character in the original is done by Narain Ram but it’s changed to a female character thus this is a huge proud moment for me.

Did you have to prepare a lot for performing action scenes in Bholaa?

Tabu: Honestly, I didn’t do any preparations to perform the action scenes in this film. Ajay and the action team worked hard on me. I just followed their instructions. Whatever I had to do would be sorted out by them well in advance. Yes, since my hands were tied up, it was a bit difficult. But all went well.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu |

How do you see your transition now that you’ve done on-screen action? Any fears?

Tabu: I am proud to be chosen for this. It's a progress in my characterisation and I am proud to be part of this film. There was an action team in place and they were people with perfection in action as physically we needed to achieve so much. This set of people care about your life and so they made me do what I needed to do. It was scary but my fear was reduced by a huge percentage.

How difficult was it to perform these daredevil stunts?

Tabu: I am wearing a sling throughout. I didn't have the support of my hands. It was difficult but with the support of experts, it became easy to perform.