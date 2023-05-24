Bhojpuri director Subhash Chandra found dead in Uttar Pradesh hotel amid film shoot

Representational Image

The body of a Bhojpuri film director and producer was found in a hotel in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday (May 24), police said.

Subhash Chandra (60), a resident of Varanasi, was staying at a hotel in Robertsganj area along with a 40-member team for the past 11 days, local SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said.

He was shooting a film, the officer added.

"Subhash Chandra went to his room on Tuesday night around 10 pm after making daily payments. When he did not open his door till 10 am on Wednesday, hotel staff informed the owner, who called the police. Later, his body was found lying on the bed," Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a detailed probe is underway.

