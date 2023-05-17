Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh sings bhajan for Baba Bageshwar, says 'Unhone sunn liya bahut badi baat hai' (WATCH)

Popular Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh recently met Dhirendra Krishna Shastri aka Baba Bageshwar in Bihar. Akshara also shared a video of her visit on her official Instagram account and shared her experience with her fans and followers.

In the video, she is seen singing a bhajan for Baba Bageshwar. The actress wore a white and blue striped shirt. She also had a red tilak on her forehead.

Akshara sings bhajan for Baba Bageshwar

In the caption of her post, Akshara said that people from different parts of the country look forward to meet Baba Bageshwar and that she is unlucky to have got the opportunity to sing for him.

"Jinko duniya sunne ke liye betaab hai unhone mujhe sun liya bahut badi baat hai 🙏🤗 #jaisitaram Bageshwar baba ki Jai," Akshara captioned her post.

Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri film industry. She made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in the 2010 action drama Satyamev Jayate.

She has also been a part of Love Marriage, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Dhadkan, Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, Tabadala and several others. Akshara has also been a part of several music videos.

About Bhageshwar Dham Sarkar

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is the head of Bageshwar Dham. He has a sizable fan base who are convinced of his supernatural abilities.

Dhriendra Shastri has a huge fan base and he conducts regular satsangs (religious sermons) for his followers who believe that he has miraculous powers. He was born in 1996.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has gained the support of various right-wing Hindu organisations who claimed that he is being targeted as he has challenged religious conversions and even carried out 'ghar wapsi' of people who had renounced their faith.=

