Bhagya Lakshmi Actor Akash Choudhary Attacked By Fans In Mumbai, Throw Bottle At Him After Clicking Selfie (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

Akash Choudhary gained popularity after he was featured in the hit television show Bhagya Lakshmi, in it, the actor played the role of Viraj Singhania. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen being attacked by his fans in Mumbai.

In the video, Akash is seen clicking a selfie with his fans, and while refusing to compromise his personal space, he stood his ground. But the fans, driven by an insatiable need for a selfie, turned violent and threw a plastic water bottle at him.

Check out the video:

Earlier, this year in July, Akash escaped a road accident while on a road trip to Lonavala after a truck driver bumped into his car. Talking about the accident, he told The Times Of India that he found himself torn between fear and gratitude.

"When the truck bumped us, I couldn't even realize what happened. We emerged unscathed, but the incident left me shaken, restless and sleepless. Though I was on vacation, I could not sleep at night. Throughout the night, I was haunted by thoughts of what could have transpired on that road. It just reminded me how fragile and unpredictable life can be. The road was bustling with heavy trucks, and this season heightens the risk of accidents. I am deeply grateful to God for keeping us safe."

Akash Choudhary has also participated in MTV's reality show, Splitsvilla 10.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)