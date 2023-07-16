Splitsvilla 10 Fame Akash Choudhary Meets With Scary Accident In Navi Mumbai, Visuals Of Damaged Car Surface

Model-turned-actor and influencer Akash Choudhary recently met with a dangerous road accident in Navi Mumbai while he was on his way to the hill station of Lonavala with his pet dog. The actor said that he was in shock after the incident and was reminded of the temporary nature and fragility of life.

Akash is known for being crowned Mr India Worldwide in 2016. In the following year, he participated in the renowned game show 'Splitsvilla 10'.

Akash stated that the incident left him with sleepless nights and pictures of his damaged car also surfaced online.

Akash Choudhary meets with accident

The actor was recently on his way to Lonavala for a peaceful getaway with his pet dog. However, while they navigated through the roads of Navi Mumbai, a reckless truck driver crashed into their car from behind, causing significant damage to the rear.

Akash and the pet, who were seated at the front, escaped the incident unhurt, but the actor was shook by the incident.

In the photos that have surfaced, the car can be seen rammed by the truck from behind, damaging the rear side of the vehicle.

Akash then caught hold of the truck driver and after he apologised, he hailed another cab and proceeded to his destination.

'I found myself torn between fear and gratitude': Akash

Reflecting on his ordeal, Akash shared his thoughts, "Following the sudden loss of two talented artists, Vaibhavi Upadhayay and Devraj Patel, our concerns for safety have deepened. After my own recent experience, I found myself torn between fear and gratitude. Although we emerged unscathed, the incident left me shaken, restless and sleepless. The road was bustling with heavy trucks, and this season heightens the risk of accidents."

He added, "I am deeply grateful to God for keeping us safe. As a cautious driver, I implore fellow commuters to prioritize safety, for life holds greater importance than anything else in this world."

Akash currently plays a key role in the daily soap 'Bhagyalaxmi'. Besides, he is also working towards establishing his own production house.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)