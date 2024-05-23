Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Mimicking Amitabh Bachchan, Dies Due To Heart Attack In UP

Actor Firoz Khan, known for his stint in the popular show 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' passed away on Thursday, May 23. According to a report in India TV, the actor passed away in his home town Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, after suffering from a heart attack.

As reported by India TV, Firoz was residing in his hometown Badaun for quite some time now. The actor was seen participating in a lot of events from there. He gave his last performance at the Voter Mahotsav at Badaun club on the May 4. This performance had received a warm response from the audience.

The actor, who was known for his stint in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, would usually be seen mimicking Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Firoz's social media handle too was full of videos of him mimicking Big B. He has been a part of various popular projects on television including Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, Shaktimaan, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Saheb Biwi Aur Boss and more.

The actor was also a part of Adnan Sami's very popular song 'Thodi si tu lift kara de.'

In the year 2022, Deepesh Bhan, another popular face from the show had passed away after suffering from a brain stroke.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Firoz's family.