 'Beyond Ridiculous!': Alia Bhatt Lashes Out At Videos Claiming She Is 'Partially Paralysed', Has Botched Botox
HomeEntertainment'Beyond Ridiculous!': Alia Bhatt Lashes Out At Videos Claiming She Is 'Partially Paralysed', Has Botched Botox

'Beyond Ridiculous!': Alia Bhatt Lashes Out At Videos Claiming She Is 'Partially Paralysed', Has Botched Botox

Actress Alia Bhatt broke her silence on Friday on the numerous videos and articles about her facial expressions. The actress took to her social media handle and wrote, "You're confidently tossing around 'scientific' explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?" she wrote. She also slammed those claiming she had a botched botox and a 'crooked smile'.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt broke her silence on Friday on the numerous videos and articles about her facial expressions. The actress took to her social media handle and slammed those commenting on her looks, and called the whole narrative 'beyond ridiculous'.

"Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery — your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video flouting around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a 'crooked smile' and a 'weird way of speaking,' according to YOU. This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around 'scientific' explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?" she wrote.

She went on to say, "These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up. What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense."

article-image

"Let's take a minute to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified on the internet—our faces, bodies, personal lives. even our bumps (!!!) are up for critique. We should be celebrating individuality. not tearing it apart under o microscope. These types of judgments perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they're never 'enough.' It's damaging, and it's exhausting," Alia stated.

"And the saddest part? A lot of this judgment comes from other women. Whatever happened to 'live and let live? To 'everyone has the right to their own choices'? Instead, we've become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalized. Meanwhile just another day of even thorougher entertainment with scripts made up by the Internet," she concluded.

article-image

Alia is often trolled on social media for her expressions, especially while she is talking. Not one to react to trolling and negativity, the actress finally decided to give it back to her haters and gossipmongers.

On the work front, Alia's latest release, Jigra, failed to perform at the box office, becoming the second lowest-earning film of her career. She will be next seen in Alpha, the first female-led film of the coveted 'YRF Spy Universe'. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in her kitty.

